iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 790,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,519 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $84,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

