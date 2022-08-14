iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 188,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 121,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,940,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. 14,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.974 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

