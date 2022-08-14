iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EMXF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. 4,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,206. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.