iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $51,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $255.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

