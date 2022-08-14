iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,674 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $35,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

