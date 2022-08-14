iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.8% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,642,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 463,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

