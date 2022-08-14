iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is People s United Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $64,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IVW opened at $71.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

