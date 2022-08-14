iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 33.1% in July

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $122.39. 75,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

