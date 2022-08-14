iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IJT stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.39. 75,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,374. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

