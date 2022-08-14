iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

IJR traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.58. 2,786,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

