iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Meridian Management Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000.

TIP traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,925. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

