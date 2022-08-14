Island Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $102.00 (ISLE)

Island Coin (ISLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Island Coin has a total market capitalization of $37,578.80 and approximately $102.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Island Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Island Coin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002391 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001563 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014151 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038141 BTC.
Island Coin Profile
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,817,892,571,052 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin.
