ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen cut their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ITT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 274,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ITT by 45.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 397,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 123,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in ITT by 1,278.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 27,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in ITT by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 346,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,041,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ITT by 1,882.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

