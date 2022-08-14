ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Up 31.5% in July

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 3,330,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,901.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Price Performance

Shares of ITV stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Friday. ITV has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.