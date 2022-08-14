J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JDWPF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 580 ($7.01) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.00.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JDWPF remained flat at $10.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

