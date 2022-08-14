Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,374,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $208.88 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

