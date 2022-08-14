James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Stock Performance
Shares of CRPR opened at GBX 1,015 ($12.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 978.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,144.69. The company has a market cap of £96.98 million and a PE ratio of 7,250.00. James Cropper has a one year low of GBX 825 ($9.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($19.94).
James Cropper Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from James Cropper’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. James Cropper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,142.86%.
Insider Activity
About James Cropper
James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.
See Also
