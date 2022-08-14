James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

James Cropper Stock Performance

Shares of CRPR opened at GBX 1,015 ($12.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 978.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,144.69. The company has a market cap of £96.98 million and a PE ratio of 7,250.00. James Cropper has a one year low of GBX 825 ($9.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($19.94).

James Cropper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from James Cropper’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. James Cropper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,142.86%.

Insider Activity

About James Cropper

In other news, insider Isabelle Maddock bought 707 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 834 ($10.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,896.38 ($7,124.67).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

