Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

JTTRY opened at $19.52 on Friday. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

