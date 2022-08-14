Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
JMHLY stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $62.12.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
