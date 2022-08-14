Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

HR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NYSE HR opened at $26.34 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,087.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 458.64%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

