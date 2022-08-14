JLP Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 9.7% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

PLD stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

