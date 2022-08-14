JLP Asset Management LLC Has $9.77 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 6.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,608,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $351.70 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

