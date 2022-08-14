John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 34.8% in July

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $41,392.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BTO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. 27,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,091. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

