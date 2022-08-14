Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.96-$1.00 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,763. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

