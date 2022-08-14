Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.05. 4,084,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,763. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.64.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,494,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,142,000 after buying an additional 72,453 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after purchasing an additional 359,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,859,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

