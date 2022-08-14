Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (JOINT) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 48.5% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $1,730.97 and approximately $2,422.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,352.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004146 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00126975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00064353 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.