JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €73.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G24. Barclays set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Scout24 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

ETR G24 opened at €57.40 ($58.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 55.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 1-year high of €73.08 ($74.57).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

