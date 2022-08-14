Jupiter Market Cap Reaches $13.32 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $715,208.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038141 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,958,479 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.