Kalata Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Kalata has a total market cap of $20,999.31 and $127.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kalata has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00013947 BTC.
Kalata Coin Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
