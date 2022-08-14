Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Kaman Stock Up 3.6 %

KAMN opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $975.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

KAMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kaman by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kaman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kaman by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 402.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

