KamPay (KAMPAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $28,429.00

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One KamPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. KamPay has a total market capitalization of $440,937.28 and $28,429.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KamPay has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013911 BTC.
About KamPay
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin.
Buying and Selling KamPay
