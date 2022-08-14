Karl DeMong Acquires 160,000 Shares of Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Rating) insider Karl DeMong purchased 160,000 shares of Calima Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,560.00 ($15,776.22).

Calima Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.63.

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in developing oil and natural gas plays at Brooks and Thorsby in southern and central Alberta, Canada. It also holds an undeveloped Montney acreage position in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

