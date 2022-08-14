Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.86 Million

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $31.10 million and $4.86 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $155.51 or 0.00632802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,575.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063779 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

