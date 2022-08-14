Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Trimmed by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

K traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $75.62. 1,417,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

