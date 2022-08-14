Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 83,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,752 and have sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

