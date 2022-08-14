Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$32.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

