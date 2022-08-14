Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in July

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,754,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 1,281,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.3 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $1.37 during midday trading on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
