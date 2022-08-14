Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in July

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,754,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 1,281,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.3 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $1.37 during midday trading on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.