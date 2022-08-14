Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Update

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.41. 404,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,088. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

