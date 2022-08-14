Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $59,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

