Kleros Hits Market Cap of $21.86 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $21.86 million and $1.35 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002582 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.