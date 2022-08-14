Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3784 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
