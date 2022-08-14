Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3784 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

