Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $25.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.76.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,054 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.2 %

About Koninklijke Philips

PHG stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.