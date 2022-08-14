Konomi Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $212,866.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,601.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063058 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

