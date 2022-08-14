Kuai Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $384,102.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,322.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

