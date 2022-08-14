Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.20 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 755,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 54.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.