LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVCU opened at $10.05 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

