LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Short Interest Down 23.5% in July

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ LGVCU remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $5,020,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $3,699,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.