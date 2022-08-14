Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Down 36.7% in July

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 27.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 97,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.46. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LE. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

