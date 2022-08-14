Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.39 million. Lantheus also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.2 %

LNTH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. 890,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $85.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,569.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $850,830. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

