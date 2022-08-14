Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

